Union Budget 2026: CBI gets ₹1,105cr allocation
Business
The latest Union Budget gives the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ₹1,105 crore for 2026-27—a small but notable 4.4% increase from the ongoing fiscal (2025-26).
This extra funding is aimed at helping the CBI keep up with new-age crimes and strengthen its core investigations.
The CBI isn't just chasing old-school corruption anymore—it's now taking on cases involving AI, crypto scams, darknet activity, and big bank frauds.
The budget will also help modernize training centers and forensic labs, plus support new offices and housing for staff.
With cyber threats rising in India, this funding bump shows the government wants the CBI ready for whatever comes next.