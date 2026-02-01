Union Budget 2026: Crypto exchanges face penalties for bad reporting Business Feb 01, 2026

The Union Budget 2026 is turning up the heat on crypto companies that don't report user transactions properly.

Starting April 1, any platform that skips or messes up its transaction reports to the Income Tax Department could face a ₹200 daily fine, plus a hefty ₹50,000 penalty for uncorrected mistakes.

The goal? Make sure digital asset trading is more transparent and tax evasion gets harder.