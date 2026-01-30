Union Budget 2026: Experts want tech, housing, finance reforms focus
With the Union Budget 2026 around the corner, experts are urging the government to focus on tech, housing, and finance reforms.
There's a big push for better digital systems to handle more trade with the EU and crack down on things like invoice manipulation.
The idea is to make India's economy stronger and ready for global growth.
AI funding and rules needed for India's leadership in innovation
AI is getting a lot of attention this year—Shrenik Gandhi from White Rivers Media wants more funding and clear rules so India can lead in AI innovation.
On the housing front, Rohit Gera from Gera Developments says bringing back GST input credit could make homes more affordable.
Faster project approvals and smarter GST policies are also seen as key moves for urban growth.