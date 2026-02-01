Union Budget 2026: Filing taxes just got a whole lot easier Business Feb 01, 2026

As announced in Budget 2026 (effective dates vary by measure; for example, TAN relaxation is effective 1 October 2026), the Income Tax Act gets an upgrade with simpler filing, new ITR forms (coming soon), and more relaxed deadlines—ITR-1 and ITR-2 are still due July 31, but businesses without audits now have until August 31.

Need to fix something? You can revise your return until 31 March (i.e., 12 months from the end of the relevant tax year) — for example, for the tax year ending 31 Mar 2026, the deadline would be 31 Mar 2027 — for a small fee.