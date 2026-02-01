Union Budget 2026: Fiscal deficit target at 4.3% of GDP
India's latest Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sets the fiscal deficit target at 4.3% of GDP for 2026-27.
This is a step toward keeping government spending in check while still pushing for economic growth—a balancing act meant to keep things stable as the country invests in its future.
Infrastructure focus
The budget puts big focus on building up infrastructure, transport, energy, and cities—hoping these investments will boost productivity and draw in more private players.
Economists say sticking to a clear fiscal plan like this helps keep inflation under control and reassures investors that India's economy is on solid ground.