Union Budget 2026: Fiscal deficit target at 4.3%

Focus on infrastructure development

Big projects like Dedicated Freight Corridors and 20 new National Waterways are in the works, aiming to increase the share of inland and coastal waterways from 6% to 12% by 2047.

There's also a push to help small businesses—think a ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and new Regional Centers of Excellence to build skills, while broader measures such as a single, interconnected digital window for customs clearance and targeted tax concessions aim to facilitate manufacturing and overseas investment.

All this is designed to help Indian companies plug into global supply chains more easily and make India an even bigger player in world trade.