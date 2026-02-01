Union Budget 2026: Fiscal deficit target at 4.3%
India's Union Budget is all about making the economy stronger and more connected to the world.
With a fiscal deficit target of 4.3% and ₹12.2 lakh crore set aside for infrastructure, the focus has shifted from just building things to actually making how stuff moves across India smoother and smarter.
Focus on infrastructure development
Big projects like Dedicated Freight Corridors and 20 new National Waterways are in the works, aiming to increase the share of inland and coastal waterways from 6% to 12% by 2047.
There's also a push to help small businesses—think a ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and new Regional Centers of Excellence to build skills, while broader measures such as a single, interconnected digital window for customs clearance and targeted tax concessions aim to facilitate manufacturing and overseas investment.
All this is designed to help Indian companies plug into global supply chains more easily and make India an even bigger player in world trade.