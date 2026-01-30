Union Budget 2026: Fiscal deficit target likely at 4.2% GDP
India's upcoming Union Budget is expected to zero in on creating more jobs, boosting infrastructure like roads and railways, and encouraging exports.
With the private sector's share of new investment at its lowest in a decade in the year ended March 2024, and global uncertainties in play, economists expect the Finance Minister to target a fiscal deficit of 4.2% of GDP for the next financial year.
How this budget can impact your career and daily life
This budget could mean more opportunities for young people entering the workforce, thanks to a push for job creation and higher spending—capital expenditure may hit ₹12.04 trillion.
There's also a bigger focus on defense due to ongoing border tensions, with that budget possibly jumping from ₹1.8 trillion to ₹2.3 trillion.
While India plans major investments, it's also trying to keep debt under control and fuel steady economic growth (projected at 6.5-7%), which could shape your career options and daily life over the next few years.