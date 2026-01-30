Union Budget 2026: Fiscal deficit target likely at 4.2% GDP

How this budget can impact your career and daily life

This budget could mean more opportunities for young people entering the workforce, thanks to a push for job creation and higher spending—capital expenditure may hit ₹12.04 trillion.

There's also a bigger focus on defense due to ongoing border tensions, with that budget possibly jumping from ₹1.8 trillion to ₹2.3 trillion.

While India plans major investments, it's also trying to keep debt under control and fuel steady economic growth (projected at 6.5-7%), which could shape your career options and daily life over the next few years.