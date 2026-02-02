Union Budget 2026: Fiscal deficit target lowered to 4.3%

Focus on infrastructure, defense, and telecom

This budget is all about powering up India's future—there's a huge jump in funding for telecom (up 97%), plus solid increases for defense, railways, and highways.

To get private players interested too, there are new incentives like an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund and perks for cities raising money through municipal bonds.

The big idea? More public spending now will hopefully spark more jobs and long-term growth down the road.