Union Budget 2026: Focus on future-ready jobs, skills
This year's Union Budget is all about helping people get future-ready jobs.
Instead of just counting how many jobs are created, the focus is on building skills and connecting education with what industries actually need.
There's a new committee coming up to spot skill gaps, figure out which sectors can hire most, and even look at how AI will change the job scene.
Healthcare, tourism, and sports get special attention
Big plans are in place for services, including healthcare—India wants a 10% slice of global service exports by 2047, plus 1 lakh allied health professionals across 10 disciplines over five years.
Creative fields like animation, gaming, and visual effects (the "Orange Economy") are getting a boost too, with content creator labs planned in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges.
Tourism and sports aren't left out either—expect more training for tourist guides and fresh opportunities through Khelo India to help young people find work closer to home.