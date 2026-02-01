Union Budget 2026: Food, fertilizer, fuel subsidies slashed

Impact of subsidy cuts on common man

Less money for food programs means schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana—which supports more than 81 crore beneficiaries—are part of that sector.

Fertilizer subsidy cuts could make farming more expensive.

On the flip side, a lower TCS on foreign travel (now just 2%) might make your next trip abroad a bit lighter on your wallet.

The budget's big moves are all about tightening spending while trying not to hit essential support too hard—a balancing act that affects everyone from students planning trips to families relying on subsidized essentials.