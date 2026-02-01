Union Budget 2026: Indian Railways gets ₹2.77 lakh crore boost
Business
This year's Union Budget gives Indian Railways a major upgrade, with funding jumping by ₹25,753 crore to a total of ₹2.77 lakh crore for FY27.
The extra money is aimed at improving everything from new railway lines and faster track doubling to better trains and upgraded safety measures.
From smoother journeys to better safety, this budget has it all
More funds mean smoother train journeys, safer travel, and possibly cooler amenities on your next trip.
There's extra cash for electrification, signaling upgrades, and even road bridges—so delays could be fewer and rides more comfortable.
Plus, dedicated funds for safety and sustainability are staying strong, showing the government wants Indian Railways to keep moving forward without cutting corners on safety or the environment.