Union Budget 2026: Indian Railways gets ₹2.77 lakh crore boost

From smoother journeys to better safety, this budget has it all

More funds mean smoother train journeys, safer travel, and possibly cooler amenities on your next trip.

There's extra cash for electrification, signaling upgrades, and even road bridges—so delays could be fewer and rides more comfortable.

Plus, dedicated funds for safety and sustainability are staying strong, showing the government wants Indian Railways to keep moving forward without cutting corners on safety or the environment.