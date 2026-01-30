Union Budget 2026: India's tech leaders push for public AI infrastructure
India's top industry voices want the government to build dedicated public AI infrastructure in this year's Union Budget.
With AI expected to add $550 billion to the economy by 2035, and major players like Microsoft and Google already investing big, there's a real sense that now is the time for India to step up.
Why does it matter?
AI could shape everything from jobs to healthcare, but India faces hurdles like high energy costs and not enough computing power.
Industry groups are calling for more funding, tax breaks, and the Economic Survey (Jan 2026) proposes a national "AI-OS" platform so Indian startups and students aren't left behind.
There are also warnings that without action, AI-driven disruption could lead to significant job displacement—making investments in skills and infrastructure more urgent than ever.