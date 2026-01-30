Union Budget 2026: India's tech leaders push for public AI infrastructure

Why does it matter?

AI could shape everything from jobs to healthcare, but India faces hurdles like high energy costs and not enough computing power.

Industry groups are calling for more funding, tax breaks, and the Economic Survey (Jan 2026) proposes a national "AI-OS" platform so Indian startups and students aren't left behind.

There are also warnings that without action, AI-driven disruption could lead to significant job displacement—making investments in skills and infrastructure more urgent than ever.