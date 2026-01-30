Union Budget 2026: Industry voices urge government to boost employment

Business leaders call for measures to boost job creation

Business leaders like Anant Goenka want bigger investments in defense, electronics services, and mega parks—sectors that could open up fresh career paths.

Anant Goenka noted companies are using more of their capacity (up from 75% to 85%), which is leading to new investments, while Shubhrakant Panda said private investment typically gathers momentum when capacity utilization is around 80%, and Naina Lal Kidwai warned automation could reduce jobs per rupee of capex and called for measures to boost job creation.

Plus, the budget is expected to target a solid 6.8-7.2% economic growth for FY27 with perks like mega industrial parks and major asset sales.

On top of that, expected tax reliefs—like a ₹1 lakh standard deduction and higher exemptions for long-term gains—could mean extra cash in your pocket if you're working or just starting out.