Union Budget 2026 introduces AI platform to help farmers
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just introduced Bharat Vistaar, a new AI-powered platform designed to give farmers across India personalized advice in their own languages.
By bringing together crop, soil, weather, and farming data from trusted sources, this tool aims to make smart farming tips much more accessible.
How will the platform help farmers?
Bharat Vistaar is set to make a real difference for farmers dealing with scattered info.
The platform offers tailored guidance—such as verified, region-specific advisories and best practices—based on where you farm and what you grow.
It's all about helping farmers boost productivity, cut down risks, and make better decisions using tech that actually speaks their language.