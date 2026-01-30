Union Budget 2026: Metals industry seeks greener incentives, fairer import duties

Why metals matter

Metals are everywhere—from your phone to new roads and buildings—so what happens here affects daily life.

The industry is asking for greener incentives (like hydrogen tech), fairer import duties, and stricter scrap rules to stay competitive and eco-friendly.

They also want better support for private mining and rare earth exploration to cut imports and keep costs stable.

If these changes happen, it could mean more jobs, smarter tech, and a stronger "Make in India" push—stuff that shapes the future you'll live in.