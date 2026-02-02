Union Budget 2026: MHA gets ₹2.55 lakh crore
Business
The new Union Budget just dropped, and the Ministry of Home Affairs is getting ₹2.55 lakh crore—up nearly 10% from last year.
Most of this money goes toward running costs, but there's also a bump in funds for new projects and upgrades.
Major allocations and social impact
A huge share—₹1.73 lakh crore—is set aside for police forces like CRPF and BSF, with extra cash to upgrade their gear and facilities.
There's also major funding for Jammu & Kashmir (₹43,290 crore), plus support for border areas and regions like Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
On top of that, the budget covers women's safety programs, prison improvements, the upcoming census (₹6,000 crore), and even support for forensic science research—so it's not just about security but also social impact.