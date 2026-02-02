Union Budget 2026: MHA gets ₹2.55 lakh crore

Major allocations and social impact

A huge share—₹1.73 lakh crore—is set aside for police forces like CRPF and BSF, with extra cash to upgrade their gear and facilities.

There's also major funding for Jammu & Kashmir (₹43,290 crore), plus support for border areas and regions like Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

On top of that, the budget covers women's safety programs, prison improvements, the upcoming census (₹6,000 crore), and even support for forensic science research—so it's not just about security but also social impact.