Union Budget 2026: Ministry of Ayush gets ₹4,409cr allocation

Three new Ayurveda institutes and 5 regional AYUSH hubs coming up

This budget bump means three new Ayurveda institutes and five regional AYUSH hubs are on the way, opening doors for jobs in healthcare and making traditional medicine more accessible.

Upgrades to pharmacies and labs will help ensure quality treatments, while 10 new allied health disciplines could help train one lakh allied health professionals, although the budget does not specify a timeline.

If you're interested in wellness or looking at careers in healthcare, this is a space worth watching.