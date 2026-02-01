Union Budget 2026: No relief for affordable housing buyers
Business
This year's Union Budget gave a big funding jump to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), with PMAY-Urban now getting ₹18,625 crore (up from ₹7,500 crore) and PMAY-Gramin rising to ₹54,917 crore.
While the government aims for more rural and urban homes, there's no new support for affordable housing buyers.
Sales of affordable homes have dropped significantly
Even with higher PMAY budgets, affordable homes are slipping out of reach for many—sales dropped from 38% in 2019 to just 18% in 2025.
The official price cap hasn't been updated (the source does not state when it was last changed or the ₹45 lakh figure), despite industry requests to raise it.
Young people hoping to buy their first home may still find things tough unless these limits are updated.