Union Budget 2026: No relief for affordable housing buyers

Sales of affordable homes have dropped significantly

Even with higher PMAY budgets, affordable homes are slipping out of reach for many—sales dropped from 38% in 2019 to just 18% in 2025.

The official price cap hasn't been updated (the source does not state when it was last changed or the ₹45 lakh figure), despite industry requests to raise it.

Young people hoping to buy their first home may still find things tough unless these limits are updated.