Union Budget 2026: Northeast industry groups welcome Sitharaman's proposals
Industry groups from the Northeast are pretty happy with the new Union Budget, calling it "growth-oriented" and well-aligned with the region's needs.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's big moves include a Buddhist Circuit scheme for six northeastern states to boost cultural tourism, and measures (India Semiconductor Mission / incentives) intended to support a semiconductor facility in Assam.
Infrastructure, MSME support, and SHE Mart
This budget gives a major push to infrastructure—there's a 47% funding jump for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, 4,000 e-buses for the Northeast, and plans for a high-speed rail link between Siliguri and Varanasi.
There's also fresh support for local MSMEs and women entrepreneurs through credit guarantees and SHE Mart.
Industry leaders say these steps could help turn the Northeast into a vibrant hub for tourism, tech, and small businesses.