Union Budget 2026: Northeast industry groups welcome Sitharaman's proposals

Infrastructure, MSME support, and SHE Mart

This budget gives a major push to infrastructure—there's a 47% funding jump for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, 4,000 e-buses for the Northeast, and plans for a high-speed rail link between Siliguri and Varanasi.

There's also fresh support for local MSMEs and women entrepreneurs through credit guarantees and SHE Mart.

Industry leaders say these steps could help turn the Northeast into a vibrant hub for tourism, tech, and small businesses.