Union Budget 2026: Ports, shipping, inland waterways get major boost
This year's Union Budget has given ports, shipping, and inland waterways a major push—₹5,164.8 crore set aside for FY27, up 48% compared to the Budget Estimate of ₹3,470.6 crore for FY26.
Plans include the Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Dankuni in the East to Surat in the West to promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo and 20 fresh National Waterways (starting with Odisha's NW-5), all aimed at making transport cleaner and faster.
Scheme to double coastal-inland shipping by 2047
India moves most of its trade by sea, but we're way behind in shipbuilding compared to countries like China.
The budget wants to change that—think new training centers, ship repair hubs in Varanasi and Patna, a scheme to double inland-coastal shipping by 2047, plus support for seaplane travel to boost tourism and connect remote places.
With ₹12.2 lakh crore earmarked overall, these moves could create jobs and help India level up on the global maritime map.