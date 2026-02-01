Union Budget 2026: Ports, shipping, inland waterways get major boost

Scheme to double coastal-inland shipping by 2047

India moves most of its trade by sea, but we're way behind in shipbuilding compared to countries like China.

The budget wants to change that—think new training centers, ship repair hubs in Varanasi and Patna, a scheme to double inland-coastal shipping by 2047, plus support for seaplane travel to boost tourism and connect remote places.

With ₹12.2 lakh crore earmarked overall, these moves could create jobs and help India level up on the global maritime map.