Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman focuses on manufacturing, infrastructure, and MSMEs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just presented the 2026-27 Union Budget—on a Sunday, for the first time since Independence.
The big focus? Boosting manufacturing, reviving old industries, supporting MSMEs, upgrading infrastructure, and building city-based economic hubs to keep India's growth on track.
Capital spending up by 9% to ₹12.2 lakh crore
This budget ramps up capital spending by 9% to ₹12.2 lakh crore—meaning more investment in roads, tech, and jobs.
There's a major push for biotech (₹10,000 crore for Bio Pharma Shakti), electronics (₹40,000 crore for Semiconductor Mission 2.0), and rare earth minerals so India relies less on imports.
The government also aims to raise ₹10 lakh crore through asset monetization and is targeting a strong 6.8-7.2% GDP growth in FY27 (2026-27)—all moves that could shape job markets and opportunities for young people across the country.