Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman focuses on manufacturing, infrastructure, and MSMEs

Capital spending up by 9% to ₹12.2 lakh crore

This budget ramps up capital spending by 9% to ₹12.2 lakh crore—meaning more investment in roads, tech, and jobs.

There's a major push for biotech (₹10,000 crore for Bio Pharma Shakti), electronics (₹40,000 crore for Semiconductor Mission 2.0), and rare earth minerals so India relies less on imports.

The government also aims to raise ₹10 lakh crore through asset monetization and is targeting a strong 6.8-7.2% GDP growth in FY27 (2026-27)—all moves that could shape job markets and opportunities for young people across the country.