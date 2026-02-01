Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman keeps Kisan Credit Card scheme unchanged Business Feb 01, 2026

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme unchanged.

This means around 7.7 crore farmers, fishers, and dairy workers can still get short-term loans as before.

The loan cap remains ₹5 lakh at a base rate of 7%, with eligible short-term KCC loans receiving an interest subvention that sets the rate at 7%, and a 3% prompt repayment incentive can reduce the effective rate to 4% when loans are repaid promptly.