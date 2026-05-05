Union Cabinet approves 2 Gujarat semiconductor projects totaling ₹3,936 cr

India reaches 12 approved semiconductor projects

CML is setting up a plant in Dholera to make Mini/Micro-LED display modules and Gallium Nitride wafers (think tech for big screens, smartphones, XR glasses, and cars).

Meanwhile, SSPL will open an assembly and testing unit in Surat that can produce over 1 billion chips each year for things like power electronics and consumer gadgets.

With these additions, India now has 12 approved semiconductor projects under its belt.