Union Cabinet approves 2 Gujarat semiconductor projects totaling ₹3,936 cr
India's Union Cabinet just approved two new semiconductor projects for Gujarat, aiming to ramp up local chip production.
Crystal Matrix Limited (CML) and Suchi Semicon Private Limited (SSPL) will invest a total of ₹3,936 crore.
The projects are expected to create 2,230 skilled jobs and mark another step toward making India a bigger player in the global chip scene.
India reaches 12 approved semiconductor projects
CML is setting up a plant in Dholera to make Mini/Micro-LED display modules and Gallium Nitride wafers (think tech for big screens, smartphones, XR glasses, and cars).
Meanwhile, SSPL will open an assembly and testing unit in Surat that can produce over 1 billion chips each year for things like power electronics and consumer gadgets.
With these additions, India now has 12 approved semiconductor projects under its belt.