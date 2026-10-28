Modi government to approve ₹10,000cr scheme for making shipping containers
What's the story
The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the ₹10,000 crore Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme (CMAS). The initiative was first announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27 and aims to build a domestic ecosystem for shipping container production. The scheme will help India reduce its dependence on imports and strengthen local manufacturing capabilities.
Strategic initiative
A look at the scheme
The CMAS is a five-year program with a budget of ₹10,000 crore.
It aims to promote domestic manufacturing by providing assistance for setting up new units, expanding existing ones, and developing testing infrastructure.
The scheme also focuses on skill development and capacity building across the entire container manufacturing value chain.
This strategic move comes as India imports nearly two million empty containers every year to meet domestic demand and repositioning requirements.
Capacity enhancement
Capital assistance for manufacturing facilities
The CMAS plans to increase India's domestic manufacturing capacity to about 7.5 lakh 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per annum.
This will make Indian manufacturers more competitive in the global market.
The scheme also provides capital assistance for greenfield manufacturing facilities, support for expanding brownfield units, and operational assistance to improve industry competitiveness.
It is expected to spur investment in ancillary industries providing components and materials for container production.
Employment generation
Generating employment opportunities
The CMAS is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs and over 50,000 indirect jobs in container manufacturing and allied industries.
This comes as a major boost for India's employment sector.
The scheme also aligns with the government's vision of building a globally competitive industry that can meet the country's growing demand for shipping containers.