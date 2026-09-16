Indians earning up to ₹25,000/month can now get PF benefits

The hike in wage ceiling is expected to bring more workers under the EPFO umbrella.

The government estimates that over 51 lakh new employees will come under mandatory EPFO coverage due to this move.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the annual government outgo is estimated at around ₹11,339 crore, against an existing annual budgetary support of roughly ₹10,250 crore.

The estimated expenditure over five years is around ₹56,696 crore.