Union Cabinet to meet Tuesday on major ECLGS expansion

Revamped ECLGS could provide ₹2.5L/cr guarantees

The revamped scheme could offer up to ₹2.5 lakh crore in credit guarantees and might include special limits for different sectors, making sure funds are shared fairly.

With global trade and energy markets facing fresh risks, especially from tensions in West Asia, the government wants businesses across the board to have a safety net.

Final details may be decided at the Cabinet meeting.