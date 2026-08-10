Union Mutual Fund names Rajkamal Tiwari interim CEO August 11
Business
Union Mutual Fund has named Rajkamal Tiwari as its interim CEO, starting August 11.
He's moving up from his roles as COO and CFO, taking over from Madhukumar Nair.
Tiwari has already played a big part in shaping how the company runs day-to-day.
Tiwari pledges long term investor focus
With more than 26 years in finance and capital markets, Tiwari brings experience from stints at Principal PNB AMC, Price Waterhouse, and Deloitte Haskins & Sells.
He's a chartered accountant with a master's in business finance (ICAI), plus degrees in law and commerce.
After being appointed, he thanked the board and promised to keep focusing on long-term value for investors:
Union Mutual Fund managed average assets under management (AAUM) of ₹28,540 crore as of July 2026.