Union Mutual Fund names Rajkamal Tiwari interim CEO August 11

With more than 26 years in finance and capital markets, Tiwari brings experience from stints at Principal PNB AMC, Price Waterhouse, and Deloitte Haskins & Sells.

He's a chartered accountant with a master's in business finance (ICAI), plus degrees in law and commerce.

After being appointed, he thanked the board and promised to keep focusing on long-term value for investors:

Union Mutual Fund managed average assets under management (AAUM) of ₹28,540 crore as of July 2026.