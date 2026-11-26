Uniqlo India targets 40% sales jump, Kenji Inoue says
Uniqlo is shooting for a big 40% jump in its India sales this fiscal year, thanks to more people wanting quality, long-lasting clothes.
Even with rising prices around, Uniqlo's India chief operating officer and chief financial officer, Kenji Inoue, says shoppers are leaning toward better products, a shift that fits right into the brand's game plan since it entered India in 2019.
Uniqlo India revenue ₹1,700 cr
To keep up, Uniqlo is growing its stores and adding new styles, especially in big cities.
Its revenue just climbed 44% to ₹1,700 crore in fiscal 2026 and profits hit ₹252.63 crore, money it's putting back into expanding.
Online shopping now makes up 15% of its sales. Plus, it's sourcing more from India (up to 20%, aiming for 30%) as part of a bigger push for local manufacturing and investing in growth.