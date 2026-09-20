Unit1 raises $20 million to reinvent concerts using digital avatars

With this funding, Unit1 is focusing on R&D and securing intellectual property and licensing deals with artists and their estates.

The big idea? Digital avatars performing alongside real musicians on high-definition screens: think epic shows without the massive price tag of something like Abba Voyage.

Wragg says they're working closely with families to keep things respectful, hoping this tech will make legendary gigs accessible, with a show that could in theory tour in several countries simultaneously.