United Spirits March quarter profit jumps 27% to ₹571cr
Business
United Spirits, which distributes Johnnie Walker and Antiquity whiskeys, just reported a 27% jump in profit for the March quarter, up to ₹5.71 billion from ₹4.51 billion last year.
The boost comes as more people reach for premium brands, with overall revenue also rising 4.4% this quarter.
United Spirits sells Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Net sales value in United Spirits's premium segment, which includes Black and White whiskey and Tanqueray gin, rose 5% year-on-year.
Plus, Karnataka's excise policy will let companies set their own prices starting April 2026, a move CEO Praveen Someshwar says will help even more people trade up to better brands.
United Spirits also sold its IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.78 billion to focus fully on its beverage business.