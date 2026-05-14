United Spirits March quarter profit jumps 27% to ₹571cr

United Spirits sells Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Net sales value in United Spirits's premium segment, which includes Black and White whiskey and Tanqueray gin, rose 5% year-on-year.

Plus, Karnataka's excise policy will let companies set their own prices starting April 2026, a move CEO Praveen Someshwar says will help even more people trade up to better brands.

United Spirits also sold its IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.78 billion to focus fully on its beverage business.