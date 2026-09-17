United States jobless claims fall to 196,000 surprising Reuters economists
Jobless claims in the US just fell by 10,000 to 196,000 last week, surprising economists polled by Reuters, who had forecast 208,000 claims.
The surprise drop likely reflected volatility around last week's Labor Day holiday, as claims are difficult to adjust for seasonal fluctuations around moving public holidays, and overall, it's a sign that the job market isn't losing steam.
Fed raises interest rates again
This data lines up with August's jobs report, which showed a solid gain of 162,000 new jobs after a slow summer.
Even with some ups and downs lately, things look fairly stable.
The Federal Reserve just bumped interest rates again, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh says the labor market is still strong and that the unemployment rate is basically running consistent with full employment, though businesses are staying cautious because of stuff like inflation and global tensions.