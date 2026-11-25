UnitedHealth Group signs over 434,068 sq ft Chennai lease
UnitedHealth Group, a major US health care company, just signed a lease for a massive over 434,068-square-foot office at Embassy Splendid Tech Zone in Chennai.
The deal was closed in December 2025, with the company set to pay about ₹3.02 crore per month.
Its India arms, Optum Health & Technology India and Optum Global Solutions India, have taken up space across a total 10 floors of Block 10.
UnitedHealth lease includes ₹18.16cr deposit
This lease comes with an ₹18.16 crore security deposit, and rent will go up by 15% every three years; rent commences in June 2026 (first escalation would fall three years later, in June 2029).
UnitedHealth's tech teams in India are key to its global operations, and Chennai is quickly becoming a hotspot for big companies thanks to its skilled talent pool and cost advantages.
Moves like this show how much demand there is for top-notch office space from health care and tech firms right now.