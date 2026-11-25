UnitedHealth Group, a major US health care company, just signed a lease for a massive over 434,068-square-foot office at Embassy Splendid Tech Zone in Chennai.

The deal was closed in December 2025, with the company set to pay about ₹3.02 crore per month.

Its India arms, Optum Health & Technology India and Optum Global Solutions India, have taken up space across a total 10 floors of Block 10.