Unitree IPO at 150.80 yuan yields $9B, Hyperliquid implies $38B
Unitree, the Chinese company behind those four-legged and humanoid robots, is about to hit the Shanghai STAR Market with its IPO priced at 150.80 yuan ($22.37) per share, giving it a $9 billion valuation.
But over on the blockchain platform Hyperliquid, traders are betting Unitree is worth way more, with pre-IPO contracts trading at nearly $94 and suggesting a sky-high $38 billion valuation.
Unitree IPO oversubscribed 8,000 times
Founded in 2016 in Hangzhou, Unitree has seen explosive growth: revenue jumped 335% last year to $253 million and they shipped over 5,500 humanoid robots.
The IPO is so popular it's oversubscribed by retail investors, 8,000 times, and will trade August 17-21.
Meanwhile, pre-IPO futures are booming on Hyperliquid (turnover already at $59 million), but analysts warn these bets could get risky fast when the real trading starts.