Unitree IPO at 150.80 yuan yields $9B, Hyperliquid implies $38B

Unitree, the Chinese company behind those four-legged and humanoid robots, is about to hit the Shanghai STAR Market with its IPO priced at 150.80 yuan ($22.37) per share, giving it a $9 billion valuation.

But over on the blockchain platform Hyperliquid, traders are betting Unitree is worth way more, with pre-IPO contracts trading at nearly $94 and suggesting a sky-high $38 billion valuation.