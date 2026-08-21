Unitree Robotics stock jumps 600% on Shanghai debut day

Even with all the hype, Unitree's CEO Wang Xingxing says we're still a few years out from big breakthroughs in robot brains.

He thinks we could see robots handling most tasks with simple voice or text commands in as little as two to three years in a bullish scenario, or within five to 10 years at the latest if software catches up.

For now, Unitree is the world's largest producer of robot dogs and is second for humanoid shipments, and JP Morgan predicts the whole robotics industry could reach $2.5 trillion in annual sales by 2035.