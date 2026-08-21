Unitree Robotics stock jumps 600% on Shanghai debut day
Unitree Robotics, known for its robot dogs and humanoids that can run, dance, and even do martial arts, just saw its stock price skyrocket 600% on its first day trading in Shanghai.
The buzz is all about how AI and robotics are taking off worldwide, and Unitree's flashy robots are right at the center.
CEO Wang forecasts 2-10 year timeline
Even with all the hype, Unitree's CEO Wang Xingxing says we're still a few years out from big breakthroughs in robot brains.
He thinks we could see robots handling most tasks with simple voice or text commands in as little as two to three years in a bullish scenario, or within five to 10 years at the latest if software catches up.
For now, Unitree is the world's largest producer of robot dogs and is second for humanoid shipments, and JP Morgan predicts the whole robotics industry could reach $2.5 trillion in annual sales by 2035.