Unitree Robotics wins Shanghai STAR Market approval for $619 million IPO

Unitree Robotics to sell 40 million+ shares

Unitree plans to sell more than 40 million shares; the company has not set a launch date; the approval is valid for 12 months (i.e., the listing could occur within the next 12 months), though exact dates and prices are still to be determined.

This move comes as China's IPO market is heating up and investors are getting more excited about robotics and AI-driven tech.

If you're into robots or future tech trends, this is definitely one to watch.