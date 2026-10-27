Universal Music Group weighs going private after 29% share drop
Business
Universal Music Group (UMG) is thinking about leaving the stock market and going private, after its shares dropped 29% this year.
The company has started early talks with big Wall Street players like Apollo, TPG, and Blackstone to figure out if a buyout makes sense.
UMG's value is still huge, about €29 billion, but it's been struggling since its public debut in 2021.
Bollore family must approve buyout
Big shareholders like the Bollore family (who own 30%) think UMG is worth more than what the market says.
CEO Lucian Grainge has also spoken up about staying ready for challenges from things like AI.
If UMG does decide to go private, any deal would require the assent of the Bollore family.