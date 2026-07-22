Why Anthropic has been sued by University of Tennessee
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has been sued by the University of Tennessee Research Foundation for patent infringement. The lawsuit was filed in a Delaware federal court and alleged that Anthropic's AI systems violate its patents related to machine-learning technology inspired by neuroscience. This is thought to be the first patent infringement case against Anthropic.
Allegations
Foundation accuses Anthropic of 'cavalier approach' to IP rights
The University of Tennessee Research Foundation's complaint claims that Anthropic's systems infringe on two patents that make "significant contributions to the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, neuromorphic computing, and neuroscience-inspired computing."
The foundation accused Anthropic of a "cavalier approach to others' intellectual property rights in the development of its products," extending beyond just the use of copyrighted material.
Defense strategy
Anthropic intends to defend itself against the allegations
In response to the lawsuit, an Anthropic spokesperson said, "We disagree with the allegations and intend to defend this case vigorously."
The company had recently settled a separate class action copyright lawsuit for $1.5 billion over its use of authors' works to train AI.
The foundation has asked for unspecified monetary damages and an order blocking Anthropic from further infringing on its patents.