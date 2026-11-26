Packaged water from PepsiCo, Coca-Cola to undergo checks in India
What's the story
India's food regulator has directed all states to step up surveillance and enforcement in the packaged water sector. The move comes after a sample from Bisleri, the country's leading bottled water brand, was found unsafe due to chemicals that health agencies say could cause cancer. The directive, reviewed by Reuters, highlights the need for stricter regulatory oversight in this industry.
Market impact
Scrutiny extends to major players
The new government checks will also cover major players in India's $3.5 billion packaged water market, including PepsiCo, Tata Consumer, Coca-Cola, and Reliance Consumer.
The move comes as these companies have all bet big on India's packaged water market due to poor tap water quality across the country.
The scrutiny will also extend to the fast-growing natural mineral water segment targeting affluent health-conscious consumers.
Regulatory measures
FSSAI emphasizes need for regular inspections
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) stressed the importance of ensuring safety and quality in packaged drinking water and mineral water.
The regulator said there is a need to strengthen regulatory oversight, intensify surveillance, and enforcement activities to ensure strict compliance.
The letter directed state officials to conduct "regular inspections and risk-based sampling of packaged drinking water and mineral water," with appropriate action against non-compliance cases.
Legal action
Bisleri faces legal action
The FSSAI has publicly announced its intention to initiate prosecution proceedings against Bisleri in a court for violating food safety laws.
However, the company has maintained that its water is safe to consume and no issues were found during testing.
The action against Bisleri and planned checks on other companies come as India intensifies enforcement against major food and drinks brands over improper labeling practices.