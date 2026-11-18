Unsiloed AI raises $7.5 million seed round led by Felicis
Unsiloed AI, a young startup making documents easier for AI to understand, just scored $7.5 million in seed funding led by Felicis.
The cash will help them upgrade their tech that turns messy files into clean data for smarter AI.
Big names like Y Combinator and angel investors Aarthi Ramamurthy and Beth Turner are also backing the project.
Unsiloed hits 99.78% on financial documents
Founded by Aman Mishra and Adnan Abbas, Unsiloed uses some clever vision models to process both text and images, hitting 99.78% accuracy on financial documents so far.
Even with giants like Microsoft and Amazon in the game, Unsiloed is carving out space in finance, legal, and healthcare sectors.
With just seven people on board now, they're planning to grow their team and build even better tools with this new funding.