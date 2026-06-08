UP plans more than 2GW data center capacity by 2030
Business
Uttar Pradesh is aiming high: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just announced a plan to add more than 2 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2030.
He's betting on digital infrastructure, AI, and tons of new data centers to boost the state's economy and create fresh opportunities.
UP backs green AI data centers
The new policy will focus on energy-efficient, AI-powered green data centers with world-class facilities.
Uttar Pradesh is targeting hotspots like Noida and Varanasi.
Big names like Adani and Hiranandani are already lining up with investment proposals, so expect more jobs and a stronger digital scene across the state.