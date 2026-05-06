UP's defense corridors have received ₹35,000cr boost, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a massive transformation in its defense sector. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that investment proposals worth over ₹35,000 crore are being implemented in six defense industrial corridors across the state. The corridors are located in Lucknow , Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot and serve as hubs for various defense manufacturing activities including small arms and ammunition production.

Strategic initiatives Aligarh center for small arms, Kanpur for ammunition Adityanath revealed that the state government has created a huge land bank to attract investments. He said, "Through the defense and aerospace policy, incentives are being provided to investors willing to invest." The CM also noted that Aligarh has become a center for small arms, defense equipment, and military supplies while Kanpur is emerging as an ammunition, missiles as well as defense textiles hub.

Production focus Adityanath lists key focus areas Adityanath highlighted that the defense corridors are working on artillery shells, drones, bulletproof jackets, and advanced communication systems to boost armed forces capabilities. He said, "The required ecosystem for defense manufacturing corridors exists in Uttar Pradesh." The CM stressed that 56% of the state's manpower is skilled with a strong base of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) already functioning across sectors from hardware to leather/textiles.

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