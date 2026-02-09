UP's first economic survey released: What are the highlights?

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled its Economic Survey, outlining a strategy to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy. The document, presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, is the first of its kind in UP and mirrors similar reports released by the Indian government . It provides an in-depth analysis of the state's economic performance, fiscal health, and sectoral growth trends.

Economic growth GSDP growth and investment pipeline The survey reveals that Uttar Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. It has increased from ₹13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to ₹30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25, with an estimated expansion to ₹36 lakh crore in 2025-26. The state also boasts an investment pipeline of over ₹50 lakh crore in industrial proposals, highlighting growing domestic and global investor interest.

Investment strategy 'Triple S' framework driving investment push The survey highlights the "Triple S" framework of safety, stability, and speed as a key driver of UP's investment push. The policy architecture aims to improve law and order, regulatory certainty, as well as faster approvals through single-window digital platforms like Nivesh Mitra. The document cites MoUs worth ₹2.94 lakh crore as evidence of improving global investor perception toward Uttar Pradesh.

Growth sectors Infrastructure development and industrial growth UP is positioning itself as India's expressway hub with 22 expressways at different stages of development. The state also has the country's biggest rail network and is expanding its aviation ecosystem with a target of 24 airports, including five international ones. On the industrial front, registered factories have crossed 30,000, nearly doubling in recent years, and industrial gross value added has grown by 25%, the fastest among major states.

Agricultural focus Agriculture at core of growth strategy The survey places agriculture and allied sectors at the core of UP's growth strategy under the "Developed Uttar Pradesh 2047" roadmap. The contribution of these sectors to the state economy has increased from 24% in 2017-18 to 24.9% in 2024-25. UP remains India's largest food grain producer with an output of 737.4 lakh metric tons in 2024-25, reflecting a rise in productivity and crop diversification supported by state policies such as pulses/oilseeds mission, MSP procurement, and micro irrigation schemes.