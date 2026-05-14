Up to 75,000 U.S.-approved NVIDIA H200 deliveries to China paused Business May 14, 2026

NVIDIA's H200 AI chips, which power things like chatbots and self-driving cars, were approved to buy by big Chinese tech firms, including Tencent and Alibaba, but those deliveries are still on pause.

Even though the US gave the green light for up to 75,000 chips, reported pushback from Beijing has held things up as the US and China keep competing over who leads in AI.