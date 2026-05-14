Up to 75,000 U.S.-approved NVIDIA H200 deliveries to China paused
Business
NVIDIA's H200 AI chips, which power things like chatbots and self-driving cars, were approved to buy by big Chinese tech firms, including Tencent and Alibaba, but those deliveries are still on pause.
Even though the US gave the green light for up to 75,000 chips, reported pushback from Beijing has held things up as the US and China keep competing over who leads in AI.
Chinese firms adopt Huawei chips
These H200 chips are a big deal for building advanced AI tools. With shipments delayed, Chinese companies are leaning harder on local options like Huawei's homegrown chips.
NVIDIA's CEO has warned that these restrictions could cost the company market share in China and might even slow down global progress in AI.