UpGrad to acquire Unacademy in ₹2,055cr all stock deal

Temasek backs UpGrad ₹375cr round

Talks kicked off last November, with a signed term sheet reached this March.

Both UpGrad and Unacademy share Temasek as an investor, which is also backing UpGrad's new ₹375 crore funding round to boost AI and B2B efforts.

Meanwhile, Unacademy, originally just a YouTube channel, is aiming for ₹400 crore revenue this year (down from ₹702 crore last year) and hopes joining forces with UpGrad will help steady its finances and future plans.