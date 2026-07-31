You can soon pay via UPI in Maldives

With the launch of this service, individuals from the Maldives can now make real-time fund transfers to any UPI-enabled bank account in India through their mobile banking apps.

The service has been launched with two local banks, Bank of Maldives and Maldives Islamic Bank.

Customers of these banks can now use their mobile banking apps and the Favara payment network to initiate person-to-person (P2P) transfers directly to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India.