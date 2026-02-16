UPI for all: International guests can use India's digital payment

Foreign delegates can grab the CheqUPI app at the airport or NPCI Pavilion, do a quick KYC with their passport, visa, selfie, and set a UPI PIN. Load up using international cards (₹25,000 per transaction; ₹50,000 monthly cap) and you're good to go.

UPI's growth and summit goals

This pilot makes it way easier for global visitors to pay while showing off how massive UPI has become—over 21 billion transactions in January alone!

The summit will spotlight tech like AI across fields from healthcare to jobs.