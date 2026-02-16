UPI for all: International guests can use India's digital payment
Business
India just rolled out the "UPI One World" wallet for international guests at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
This new digital wallet lets visitors pay in Indian Rupees—no need for an Indian bank account.
How to get started?
Foreign delegates can grab the CheqUPI app at the airport or NPCI Pavilion, do a quick KYC with their passport, visa, selfie, and set a UPI PIN.
Load up using international cards (₹25,000 per transaction; ₹50,000 monthly cap) and you're good to go.
UPI's growth and summit goals
This pilot makes it way easier for global visitors to pay while showing off how massive UPI has become—over 21 billion transactions in January alone!
The summit will spotlight tech like AI across fields from healthcare to jobs.