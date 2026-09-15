UPI payments for investments will incur 0.02% MDR capped ₹300

If you're investing regularly through SIPs or making occasional lump-sum investments, you probably won't notice much change.

But if you trade often, those fees could add up over time.

For most people, though, the fee stays pretty manageable, about ₹20 on a ₹1 lakh transaction.

NSE's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan expects trading volumes might dip at first but should stabilize over time.