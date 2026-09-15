UPI payments for investments will incur 0.02% MDR capped ₹300
Business
UPI payments for things like mutual funds, stocks, and broker services will have a small 0.02% fee (MDR), capped at ₹300 per transaction.
The idea is to keep costs low while making it easier for more people, especially retail investors, to join the market.
SIPs stable, frequent traders face fees
If you're investing regularly through SIPs or making occasional lump-sum investments, you probably won't notice much change.
But if you trade often, those fees could add up over time.
For most people, though, the fee stays pretty manageable, about ₹20 on a ₹1 lakh transaction.
NSE's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan expects trading volumes might dip at first but should stabilize over time.