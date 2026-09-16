UPI payments over ₹2,000 face 0.4% MDR charged to merchants

Heads up: Starting October 15, UPI payments by specified/eligible merchants over ₹2,000 will have a 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) charged to merchants, not customers.

This ends the zero-fee era for big transactions, but your personal UPI transfers and merchant payments up to ₹2,000 stay free as usual.

The new fee is meant to help banks and payment apps keep things running smoothly behind the scenes.