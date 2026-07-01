UPI payments to show rupee costs before overseas checkout
Business
Soon, before you hit pay in places like Singapore, France, or the UAE, you'll see exactly how much it costs in rupees, no surprises.
HSBC India, J.P. Morgan streamline UPI
With HSBC India handling live exchange rates and J.P. Morgan speeding up cross-border payments, sending money or shopping overseas is expected to become simpler.
Merchants get paid in their own currency while you see clear charges upfront.
This move makes UPI more transparent and convenient for travelers, and brings Indian digital payments closer to the world.