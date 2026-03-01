UPI processes over ₹1 lakh crore in daily transactions

UPI isn't just popular—it's booming. Transactions jumped 26.6% compared to last year, with over 20 billion payments made in February alone. That's not just a win for convenience; it shows how quickly India is moving away from cash.

UPI's international journey

UPI now processes more daily transactions worldwide than Visa and handles over half of all payments in India—leaving cash far behind.

With UPI working in over eight countries (like the UAE and Singapore), it's clear: this homegrown tech is making waves far beyond India too.